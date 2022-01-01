Regina sidewalk shoveling bylaw takes effect Jan. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina’s new sidewalk snow clearing bylaw came into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, meaning residents will now need to ensure their sidewalks are clear and accessible.

In a press release, the City said clearing snow and ice from sidewalks makes them more accessible to everyone, whether on foot, using a mobility device or pushing a stroller.

According to the new bylaw, snow must be cleared from City sidewalks adjacent to a resident’s property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

Some properties located within Schedule B of the Clean Property Bylaw are required to clear sidewalks within 24 hours — this area is primarily located within Downtown.

Sidewalks must be kept free from snow and ice buildup. Residents must create an even, walkable surface by clearing the sidewalks to the edges and as close to the concrete as possible.

Snow from sidewalks can be placed on the resident’s property or along the curb next to the sidewalk, as long as it does not interfere with traffic or cover storm drains.

Residents cannot shovel or blow snow onto roads.

“We’re asking residents to clean those sidewalks in front of their properties, and really asking that residents act with kindness towards one another to maintain the sidewalks in front of their properties,” Chris Warren, director of roadways and transportation said.

Warren added this is to ensure residents and visitors as well as postal- and delivery-service workers can enjoy safe sidewalks.

The City has 19 sand and salt mix barrels accessible to residents. Residents can bring a shovel and small pail to fill up at sandbox locations, listed on the City’s website.

For those unable to clean their own sidewalk, the City suggests planning ahead to make sure their sidewalk is not in violation of the bylaw. These residents can ask family or neighbours for help, or find a Snow Angels program.

A total of six community associations currently offer volunteer-run snow clearing programs for eligible residents who are unable to clear their sidewalks. Residents are encouraged to contact participating community associations to learn more.