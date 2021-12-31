SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

2 inmates, 18 staff at B.C. prison test positive for COVID

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 7:00 pm
Two inmates and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID at Kent Institution in B.C. View image in full screen
Two inmates and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID at Kent Institution in B.C. Pexels

Two inmates and 18 employees at a maximum-security prison in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19.

Correctional Services of Canada says it is monitoring the situation at Kent Institution “closely.”

COVID testing is offered to inmates and staff, corrections said. Employees must take a rapid test and provide a negative test result before entering the site.

All staff and inmates at the Kent Institution, located west of Agassiz, are equipped with masks and all visitors are actively screened, corrections said in a release.

COVID-19: 15 corrections officers test positive at federal prison in Quebec

In-person visits are currently suspended at the facility.

Vaccines are offered to all inmates.

To date, 67.2 per cent of inmates at Kent are fully vaccinated, and 72.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

 

