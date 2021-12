Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have located a suspect in connection with a rash of business break-ins in November.

Devon Allan Bath, 36, is suspected in numerous incidents between Nov. 11 and Nov. 30 that caused more than $75,000 in property damage and theft.

Police said he was safely arrested by officers Thursday night and remains in custody, awaiting further charges.

