Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Weather

Significant snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 10:16 am
FILE. A grader plowing snow on the Coquihalla highway in central B.C. on Nov. 14, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE. A grader plowing snow on the Coquihalla highway in central B.C. on Nov. 14, 2018. Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation

Motorists are being warned that heavy snow is expected to blanket Southern Interior mountain passes this weekend.

Read more: Weeks after devastating floods, Coquihalla Highway finally reopens to commercial traffic

“A winter storm moving across B.C. will begin to spread snow to the highways over southern B.C. beginning Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“The snow will continue into Sunday and begin to ease off early Monday morning.”

Read more: Trans Mountain pipeline back to full capacity in late January at ‘earliest,’ exec says

Environment Canada’s special weather statement indicated 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

