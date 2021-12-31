Significant snowfall expected on Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists are being warned that heavy snow is expected to blanket Southern Interior mountain passes this weekend.

“A winter storm moving across B.C. will begin to spread snow to the highways over southern B.C. beginning Saturday afternoon,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

“The snow will continue into Sunday and begin to ease off early Monday morning.”

Environment Canada’s special weather statement indicated 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.