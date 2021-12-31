Fog advisory: Near-zero visibility for London and area

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are all going to want to be extra vigilant Friday morning with fog causing decreased visibility in the London and Middlesex region.

A fog advisory is in effect for the parts of southwestern Ontario.

The advisory affects London, Parkhill, Eastern and Western Middlesex Country, Strathroy and Komoka.

Environment Canada is reporting near-zero visibility due to the fog, with visibility expected to get better throughout the morning.

The national weather agency is advising drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if needed.