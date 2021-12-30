Menu

Crime

Police seek graffiti suspect caught on camera tagging Victoria businesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 8:30 pm
Victoria police are looking to identify this man, accused of writing graffiti on several downtown businesses.
Victoria police are looking to identify this man, accused of writing graffiti on several downtown businesses. Victoria police

Victoria police have released security video in the hopes of catching the culprit suspected in multiple of acts of vandalism on downtown businesses.

Police say the suspect was captured on video damaging multiple store fronts in the 800-block of Yates Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.

In the video, the suspect can be seen approaching the businesses at 845 and 848 Yates Street and using spray paint on them, police said.

Victoria police are looking to identify this man in connection with multiple acts of graffiti.
Victoria police are looking to identify this man in connection with multiple acts of graffiti. Victoria police

A second person can be seen joining the suspect to watch him. The pair and another group of people can then be seen entering a neighbourhing condo building.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 20 and 30 and about five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build.

He has brown, wavy hair and was wearing a black baseball cap with a red logo, a white T-shirt over a dark long-sleeved shirt, beige pants and red shoes. He was carrying a small black shoulder bag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect asked to contact Victoria police.

