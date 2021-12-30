Menu

Crime

Regina police request public assistance in armed robbery, assault case

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 5:59 pm
The Regina police are asking the public for any information on a recent armed robbery and assault case. View image in full screen
The Regina police are asking the public for any information on a recent armed robbery and assault case. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in solving a case of armed robbery and assault involving a knife.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Garnet Street for the report of a weapons offence, where a male had been assaulted with a knife and sprayed with pepper spray or bear mace.

Read more: Regina police request public assistance after armed robbery of vehicle

“Police arrived and located the 54 year-old injured male, who reported that he was approached from behind by the suspect, who held a knife to the victim, and demanded money,” according to police.

“After a struggle that left the victim injured, the suspect bear sprayed the victim, and fled east.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Read more: Investigation underway after inmate dies at Regina Reintegration Unit

RPS state the suspect is described as a man, appearing to be in his 30s, with a thin build, long hair, no facial hair and wearing an orange hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help police in this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

