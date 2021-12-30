Atlantic provinces brace hospitals for Omicron amid health-care worker isolation rules

Send this page to someone via email

Governments in Atlantic Canada are preparing the hospitals for the Omicron wave but the rules on isolation for health-care workers in an already strained system are murky.

Amid record-shattering case counts comes the concern about health-care workers being exposed to the virus or testing positive and needing to self-isolate.

On Dec. 21, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said there were concerns about 30 per cent of health-care workers being off the job due to COVID-19.

Some jurisdictions have explored the use of health-care workers who are symptomatic in extreme circumstances.

“But in very critical situations, if somebody is asymptomatic and has tested positive, there would be considerations for that type of worker to be able to work but certainly as of right now I don’t know if that’s been actioned. I know in other jurisdictions they are also looking at that,” said Russell in an interview Wednesday.

In New Brunswick’s Vitalite Health Network, a health-care worker with one symptom can continue to work, but with two or more, they must go home and self-isolate.

“If they test negative and have no symptoms (except for fever and/or diarrhea, loss of taste or smell) they can come back to work, but under strict work-isolation rules and self-monitor for symptoms,” according to Johanne Roy, vice-president Human Resources.

It said 36 health-care workers are off the job due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Horizon Health Network previously told Global News that 95 health-care workers were off the job for COVID-19 related reasons but did not provide how many were off for the entire health authority.

It did say in an email that anyone who tests positive on a rapid test or PCR test must self-isolate.

In Nova Scotia, roughly 600 health-care workers are off the job due to COVID-19. A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health said no one who tests positive for the virus is allowed to return to work but all options are on the table should the circumstances change.

“If a situation presents itself in which the only people who can provide a patient with critical care have tested positive for COVID-19, we would deal with a return-to-work scenario on a case by case basis, always prioritizing the health and safety of our staff and patients,” said Brendan Elliot, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health.

Janet Hazelton with the Nova Scotia Nurses Union said at least 50 per cent of those 600 are nurses, licenced practical nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners.

It’s just a fraction of the more than 12,000 workers within Nova Scotia Health, though.

“So, 300 out of I would say 6,000 [or] 7000 nurses, working for Nova Scotia Health, is still not bad. I mean that’s still manageable,” Hazelton said.

