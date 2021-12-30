COVID-19: 1 death, record 496 cases in London-Middlesex; LHSC staff cases number 135

Send this page to someone via email

One death and a record 496 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in the London and Middlesex region, setting yet another single-day case record amid an explosion in local cases driven by the Omicron variant, health officials said on Thursday.

Thursday’s case tally easily surpasses the previous record of 378 cases set just on Wednesday, and marks the fifth single-day record to be set in just the last seven days.

The death reported Thursday, the second to be reported in as many days, involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, the health unit said. Further details were not provided, however, MLHU data suggests the individual was fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases in the region and across the province have surged over the past three weeks as a result of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

As of Thursday, the seven-day case average for London-Middlesex stood at 337, more than double the 157 seen seven days ago, and more than five times the average of 63 recorded two weeks ago on Dec. 15.

Roughly 4,200 cases have been reported in the region so far this month, about 200 cases shy of what was reported between the start of May and the end of November, and well above the previous monthly case record of 3,307 set in April.

Roughly half of all cases reported so far this month have come in just the last six days, health unit data shows.

In total, there have been 19,107 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,883 active cases (an increase of 341), 15,965 resolved cases (an increase of 314) and 259 deaths (an increase of one).

The active case tally is likely much higher due to testing backlogs and a lack of available testing appointments.

Anyone who develops any kind of respiratory symptoms is being asked by the health unit to treat it like COVID-19 and self-isolate as a result of contact tracing systems being overwhelmed.

Information on local variants of concern can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases on the Middlesex-London page and the “Case Status” tab.

Hospitalizations

At least 25 COVID-19 patients were in the care of London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, an increase of three from the day before and eight from Tuesday.

Of those, eight are in adult critical care/intensive care, five or fewer are in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer are in pediatric critical care — all unchanged from the day before.

While patient numbers have remained relatively steady, staff cases at LHSC continue to rise.

At least 135 staff within the organization were positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 22 from Wednesday.

Thursday’s tally is nearly three times that seen a week ago on Dec. 23, when 50 staff cases were reported.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meanwhile, cases among staff are also continuing to rise, with 32 staff positive with COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of seven from Wednesday and 20 from Friday of last week.

At least five cases are linked to an outbreak. Five patient cases are also active involving Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care.

Institutional outbreaks

Two new institutional outbreaks have been declared involving seniors’ facilities in the region.

One outbreak is located at Dearness Home and involves areas 2E, 4E, 5E, 5W and Oakdale, while the other is located at Henley Place LTC Residence and involves its Fanshawe, Medway and Victoria units.

As of Dec. 30, outbreaks are active at the following long-term care and retirement facilities:

McCormick Home, in its Memory Lane area, declared Dec. 14

Chartwell London, in its Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18

Parkwood Institute Main Building, on 3A-East, declared Dec. 23

Extendicare, on its second and third floors, declared Dec. 24

Sisters of St. Joseph, facility-wide, declared Dec. 24

Longworth Retirement Residence on its second and third floors, declared Dec. 25

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care in SM1, declared Dec. 25

Village of Glendale Crossing in its Brighton area, declared Dec. 25. An outbreak is also active in the Lambeth area, however the health unit says the type of outbreak is unknown yet.

Middlesex Terrace on its third floor, declared Dec. 26

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Country Terrace in its Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home in its 2E, 4E, 5E, 5W and Oakdale areas, declared Dec. 29

Henley Place LTC Residence in its Fanshawe, Medway and Victoria units, declared Dec. 29

New rules take effect at long-term care homes in the province Thursday, putting a pause on access to long-term care homes by general visitors and day absences for all residents for social purposes.

Designated caregivers, however, may continue to enter long-term care homes.

At local schools, no new outbreaks have been declared. As of Thursday, outbreaks are active at the following schools:

A. B. Lucas Secondary School, declared Dec. 20

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, declared Dec. 18

Byron Somerset Public School, declared Dec. 21

Clara Brenton Public School, declared Dec. 17

Emily Carr Public School, declared Dec. 20

H. B. Beal Secondary School, declared Dec. 21

J S Buchanan French Immersion Public School, declared Dec. 23

John Dearness Public School, declared Dec. 20

Notre Dame Catholic School, declared Dec. 20

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, declared Dec. 6

Sir Arthur Currie Public School, declared Dec. 14

St. Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, declared Dec. 17

Stoney Creek Public School, declared Dec. 23

Wilberforce Public School, declared Dec. 22

At local child-care and early years centres, outbreaks remained active on Thursday at:

YMCA: North Meadows Elementary School – Before and After School, declared Dec. 22

YMCA: St. Patrick Catholic School – Before and After School, declared Dec. 19

In post-secondary, outbreaks remained active at:

Western University – Delaware Hall Residence, declared Dec. 10

Western University – Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence, declared Nov. 27

Schools and child care

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported involving schools and none were active as of Thursday.

Cases have decreased significantly involving schools as children have returned home from class for the holiday break.

As well, no cases were listed as being active at child-care or early years centres.

Information on school and child-care centre outbreaks can be found in the outbreaks section.

A total of 560 cases have been reported at local elementary and secondary schools since the start of the school year in September. In comparison, 351 were reported during the 12 months from September 2020 to August 2021.

Vaccinations and testing

As of Dec. 25, 82.1 per cent of residents five and older in London and Middlesex have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.6 have received one dose.

As of that date, roughly 98,819 people, or about 20 per cent of the population, had received a third booster dose, health unit data shows.

Those over 30 receiving a dose of the vaccine will receive Moderna as the health unit continues to prioritize its Pfizer supply for younger age groups.

Health unit data shows roughly 50 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were fully vaccinated, and 43 per cent have involved unvaccinated individuals.

It should be noted, however, that unvaccinated residents only make up 11 per cent of the region’s 12-and-over population, meaning fewer vaccinated people are being admitted to hospital compared with those who haven’t received a shot.

With roughly 90 per cent of the local 12-and-over population vaccinated, the majority of recent cases have involved vaccinated individuals, according to the health unit.

Roughly 74 per cent of cases in the last six weeks have involved fully vaccinated individuals, while 18.3 per cent were unvaccinated. Of the 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in that time, five individuals were unvaccinated and five were fully vaccinated.

The health unit notes that people who are vaccinated can still get COVID-19, however, they “become less sick than individuals with COVID-19 who were not vaccinated, and are much less likely to require hospitalization or die,” something borne out by local stats.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

A near-record 631 people were tested at the city’s Carling Heights assessment centre on Monday, along with 627 on Tuesday and 510 on Wednesday. The record was set on Dec. 16 at 635.

The assessment centre will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Appointment slots at the centre open up every morning, however spots fill up quickly. Telephone booking will be unavailable on Jan. 3, 2022.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 6.7 per cent for the week of Dec. 12, up from 3.7 per cent for the week of Dec. 5 and 3.1 per cent for the week of Nov. 28.

Ontario

Ontario has set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections, with 13,807 cases reported Thursday.

The province is also recording three more deaths due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 965 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 people in intensive care.

She says the seven-day average number of COVID-19-related patients in the ICU is 179.

Elliott notes provincial data is being updated to distinguish patients in hospital or intensive care due to COVID-19 from those who were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive.

To date, Elliott says 90.8 per cent of Ontarians ages 12 and older have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.1 per cent have two doses.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel, Sawyer Bogdan and The Canadian Press