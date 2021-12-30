SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario’s top doctor to make an announcement Thursday amid surge in COVID cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2021 9:07 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor is set to make an announcement Thursday as the province continues to reach new records in daily COVID-19 infections.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, was initially scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday to share new rules on COVID-19 testing and case management.

But the event was postponed so officials could review changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines in the United States.

Read more: Ontario health officials evaluating new CDC guidance on shortened COVID isolation

Ontarians are also waiting on the province to announce whether children will go back to school in person or online next week in light of the recent surge in cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Some provinces have decided to prolong the winter break for some or all students, while others have opted to switch to virtual learning starting next week.

Ontario recorded a new daily high of 10,436 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just days after logging more than 10,000 daily cases for the first time in the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
