Canada

COVID-19: Visitor restrictions implemented at Regina long-term care homes

By Josh Sigurdson Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 11:09 pm
COVID-19: Visitor restrictions implemented at Regina long-term care homes - image View image in full screen
Global News File

Due to an increased risk posed by the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has enacted Level 1 of its family visitation restrictions at long-term care homes in the city.

The restrictions limit visitors to two essential support people per patient, with only one person allowed to visit indoors at any time. There are no restrictions for outdoor visitors at this time.

Read more: COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 293 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Visitors are encouraged to take a rapid test before entering any facility.

Trending Stories

With the restrictions, the SHA is also reminding people to practice proper COVID-19 protocol like social distancing and hand hygiene.

They are also urging people who have yet to get vaccinated to do so.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 continued to make headlines in Saskatchewan throughout 2021' COVID-19 continued to make headlines in Saskatchewan throughout 2021
COVID-19 continued to make headlines in Saskatchewan throughout 2021

 

