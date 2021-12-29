COVID-19: Visitor restrictions implemented at Regina long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Due to an increased risk posed by the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has enacted Level 1 of its family visitation restrictions at long-term care homes in the city.

The restrictions limit visitors to two essential support people per patient, with only one person allowed to visit indoors at any time. There are no restrictions for outdoor visitors at this time.

Visitors are encouraged to take a rapid test before entering any facility.

With the restrictions, the SHA is also reminding people to practice proper COVID-19 protocol like social distancing and hand hygiene.

They are also urging people who have yet to get vaccinated to do so.

