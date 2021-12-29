Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty. What happens next?

By Luc Cohen Reuters
Posted December 29, 2021 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Jeffrey Epstein victim recounts story how she became recruiter for his alleged sex abuse ring' Jeffrey Epstein victim recounts story how she became recruiter for his alleged sex abuse ring
WATCH: Jeffrey Epstein victim recounts story how she became recruiter for his alleged sex abuse ring – Dec 3, 2021

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media baron Robert Maxwell.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls

WHEN WILL MAXWELL BE SENTENCED?

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison for the five charges she was convicted of. She was found guilty of sex trafficking, the most serious charge she faced with a maximum prison term of 40 years.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan did not say when Maxwell would be sentenced.

Story continues below advertisement

Maxwell separately faces two perjury counts that will be tried at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Court hears how she allegedly ‘groomed’ underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein' Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Court hears how she allegedly ‘groomed’ underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Court hears how she allegedly ‘groomed’ underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein – Nov 30, 2021

WILL MAXWELL APPEAL?

Trending Stories

Maxwell’s attorney did not say yet if the defense planned to appeal the verdict.

While Nathan dealt several blows to the defense — ruling, for example, that their witnesses could not testify anonymously as some of Maxwell’s accusers did — legal experts said Maxwell would struggle to clear the high legal bar needed to overturn a guilty verdict.

To succeed, her lawyers would have to show that Nathan violated federal rules of evidence or abused her discretion, and that the error impacted the verdict.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Jury asks to review testimony of ‘false memory’ expert

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT CHARGES DOES SHE STILL FACE?

The two perjury counts relate to allegations that Maxwell lied under oath about her role in Epstein’s abuse during a deposition for a separate civil suit in 2016. Nathan in April granted Maxwell’s request to sever the two charges from the rest of the counts.

The two perjury counts each carry a maximum prison sentence of five years.

WHERE WILL MAXWELL GO NOW?

Maxwell will return to Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, where she has been held in isolation since July 2020. Maxwell has said she has been served moldy food at the jail and that the smell of raw sewage has permeated her cell.

© 2021 Reuters
Crime tagSexual Abuse tagJeffrey Epstein tagsex trafficking tagGhislaine Maxwell tagGhislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein tagGhislaine Maxwell trial tagghislaine maxwell verdict tagghislaine maxwell guilty tagghislaine maxwell sexual abuse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers