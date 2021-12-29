Two Okanagan residents appointed to the Order of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Two Okanagan residents are among the 135 people who were appointed this week to the Order of Canada.

Ross Fitzpatrick, a Kelowna-based retired senator and Margo Lainne Greenwood, a professor of early childhood education living in Vernon, were both announced as appointees on Wednesday.

“Canada is defined by the people that make up this great country. These most recent nominees to the Order of Canada are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land, whether it be social, environmental, scientific, economic, cultural or related to mental and physical health,” Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, said in a press release.

“To all of the nominees, congratulations and thank you.”

Senator Fitzpatrick served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years and lives in Kelowna.

Upon his appointment to the Senate in 1998, he chose, in addition to national responsibilities, to designate himself as representative for the Okanagan-Similkameen to concentrate on issues affecting the region. During his term in office he gave leadership to, and secured federal partnership funding for, many projects of great and lasting importance to the environmental, economic and social sustainability of the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

Born in Wetaskiwin, Alta., Dr. Greenwood resides in Vernon, B.C.

“I’ve been working in early childhood education since the start of my career. It’s a calling that makes my heart sing,” Greenwood said in a press release.

“I’m accepting this award for my three sons who can see their contributions to our family realized, and for my granddaughter to see the full potential of women. I thank my Elders, teachers and colleagues who’ve advised and supported me in this journey.”

She is the Academic Leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health, housed at the University of Northern British Columbia. She is a professor in UNBC’s First Nations Studies and Education programs.

Dr. Greenwood has also served as vice-president of Indigenous Health for Northern Health since 2013. For 15 years she has contributed to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Dr. Greenwood was Advisory Board Chair for the Institute of Aboriginal Peoples’ Health from 2006-2013. She is currently a member of the Institute of Population and Public Health Advisory Board.

The Governor General of Canada announced 135 appointments to the Order of Canada. The new appointees include two companions (C.C.), 39 officers (O.C.), one honorary member and 93 members (C.M.).

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order’s iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation’s measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

