$200,000 worth of butter stolen in Quinte West, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP is looking for four people responsible for stealing approximately $200,000 worth of butter.

A police investigation revealed the four suspects entered a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton at 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 25. Once inside, two transport trucks were stolen and were then used to also steal two trailers which contained a combined 20,000 kg of butter.

Police say one of the trucks was located on Dec. 27 on McCulloch Avenue in Etobicoke and the other on Attwell Drive in Toronto. Both were emptied.

Police have also released an image of a black SUV they say dropped off the suspects at the trucking facility on Glen Miller Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.

0:48 4 injured – 1 seriously – in Hwy. 7 collision near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP 4 injured – 1 seriously – in Hwy. 7 collision near Omemee: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP – Dec 20, 2021