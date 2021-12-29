SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Newfoundland opts for remote schooling after holiday break as Omicron spreads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'What Omicron means for students returning to school after winter break' What Omicron means for students returning to school after winter break
WATCH: What Omicron means for students returning to school after winter break.

Public school students in Newfoundland and Labrador will return from the holiday break to remote learning starting Jan. 4, as the province battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters Wednesday the decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis in order to return students to in-person classes as soon as possible.

Furey says the step is being taken out of precaution because the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus spreads quickly.

The province is also reporting another single-day record case count, with 312 new infections.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the province has 1,111 active cases of COVID-19.

Fitzgerald says there is no one in hospital with the disease.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10' COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10
COVID-19: Nova Scotia pushes back-to-school start to Jan. 10
© 2021 The Canadian Press
