Toronto goes virtual with 2022 New Year’s Eve show online, followed by fireworks

The City of Toronto says it is making New Year’s Eve heading into 2022 a virtual celebration via a livestream for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The city said there will be pre-recorded performances from Toronto music venues and other locations and promises “impressive fireworks” along the Toronto waterfront following the show.

“At midnight, high-altitude fireworks displays will launch simultaneously across Toronto’s waterfront as part of the livestream broadcast,” officials said.

“Fireworks will be viewable from anywhere with views of Lake Ontario.”

Officials are asking people to enjoy the festivities safely from home.

They also added that there are no fireworks happening at Nathan Phillips Square or the CN Tower.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will be streamed online at the City of Toronto’s YouTube page beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the province reported a record-breaking 10,436 new cases, with 2,715 in Toronto alone.

Meanwhile, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said on Wednesday that New Year’s Eve festivities outdoors will continue in that city as public health advice he’s received maintains that events outside are considered low-risk.

Brown added that several public health measures will be in place, such as social distancing, mandatory masking, vaccination and sign-up.

In Mississauga, the event at Celebration Square was cancelled, including fireworks.

Mississauga city staff said the skating rink at Celebration Square will be open until 11 p.m. with food trucks on site. The city is encouraging anyone in the square after 11 p.m. to head home and watch a virtual countdown to ring in the new year safely.

The livestream will be offered on the City of Toronto’s @culture_to YouTube channel at New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert & Fireworks beginning at 10:30 p.m. https://t.co/tcbpquJLnt — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 29, 2021

