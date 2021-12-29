Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man faces public mischief charge after complaint against Saskatchewan RCMP officer

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 1:35 pm
RCMP car View image in full screen
A Saskatoon man faces a public mischief charge over allegations against a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP says a Saskatoon man faces a public mischief charge after an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate misconduct by an RCMP officer from the Rosetown Detachment.

Fifty-year-old Jason Sutherland from Saskatoon is charged with one count of committing public mischief by making a false statement causing an investigation into an officer.

Read more: Saskatchewan police investigate suspicious death on Muskoday First Nation

“A subsequent Saskatchewan RCMP-initiated statutory investigation was conducted by a RCMP police officer. This officer was not associated to Rosetown Detachment or the complaint,” according to an RCMP statement. “At the conclusion of the statutory investigation, it was determined a member of the public made a false statement that accused the Rosetown RCMP officer of assault.”

Police say in May, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s central district management team received a public complaint related to alleged inappropriate misconduct (assault) by an RCMP officer at Rosetown Detachment. The allegation stemmed from an impaired driving investigation in late April.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

Police say Crown Prosecutions reviewed the file and on Dec. 21, Sutherland was charged with one count of committing public mischief by making a false statement.

Police state the RCMP officer is cleared of the allegations.

Police say Sutherland will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Jan. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m.

As this matter is now before the courts, Saskatchewan RCMP are unable to provide specific details about the allegation of inappropriate misconduct.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagPublic Mischief tagSaskatoon Provincial Court tagRosetown RCMP tagallegation of inappropriate misconduct tagSaskatchewan RCMP-initiated statutory investigation tag

