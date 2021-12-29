Arrest made in Peterborough stolen vehicle investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have made an arrest in connection with reports of a stolen vehicle in the city earlier this month.

On Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers attended a Wolfe Street residence to investigate a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of the residence sometime between Dec. 12 and Sunday.

On Tuesday, officers on general patrol located the vehicle parked in the driveway of a Rubidge Street residence. A man and woman were seen entering the vehicle and officers made arrests.

Kody Cummings, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police say the woman was released with no charges.

Cummings was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 18, 2022, police said Wednesday.