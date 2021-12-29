Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Peterborough stolen vehicle investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 2:28 pm
Peterborough police made an arrest in connection with a reported stolen vehicle sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 26. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an arrest in connection with a reported stolen vehicle sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 26. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough police have made an arrest in connection with reports of a stolen vehicle in the city earlier this month.

On Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers attended a Wolfe Street residence to investigate a reported stolen vehicle. Police say the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of the residence sometime between Dec. 12 and Sunday.

Read more: Peterborough child, 10, found behind wheel of reported stolen vehicle, police say

On Tuesday, officers on general patrol located the vehicle parked in the driveway of a Rubidge Street residence. A man and woman were seen entering the vehicle and officers made arrests.

Kody Cummings, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police say the woman was released with no charges.

Cummings was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 18, 2022, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: '‘Crime of opportunity’: Police and victim remind Calgarians not to leave vehicles running' ‘Crime of opportunity’: Police and victim remind Calgarians not to leave vehicles running
