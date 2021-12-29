City reminds Londoners there is no more curbside Christmas Tree pickup

Send this page to someone via email

If you are taking down Christmas decorations and planning to chuck your tree to the curb in the coming weeks, the City of London wants to remind you how to properly dispose of your tree this year.

Like last year, the city says there will be no special curbside collection of Christmas trees and winter greenery. The curbside pickup was removed at the beginning of 2020 as a cost-saving measure, officials said.

Instead, those looking to dispose of their tree are asked to drop them off at one of the city’s EnviroDepots, which are open on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The city is also offering three additional drop-off days:

Thursday, Dec. 30 | 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 | 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 | 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city asks that all decorations, tinsel, garland, skirts and lights are removed before drop-off.

Alternatively, and if there is space, residents can put their Christmas tree in their backyard and create a habitat for birds. Once spring rolls around, trees that are three metres or shorter can be placed at the curb for regular yard waste collection.

Meanwhile, if you are looking to improve your waste-reductions skills and help the city recycle more efficiently over the holidays, London’s waste management teams has some tips for you:

Put gift wrap and bags in the trash. These items are often coated with plastic or foil that contains coloured dyes and are not recyclable, and can cause big problems for paper mills when mixed with other products.

Flatten your boxes. Breaking down, flattening, and bundling cardboard helps recycling trucks save space. Cardboard bundles should be no larger than 75cm x 75cm x 30cm or stacked flattened in your blue bin.

Avoid putting containers on snowbanks. Snowbanks make it difficult to tell where a curb may be, so placing bins on level ground helps keep collection crews safe.

Avoid “Wishcycling,” a term that refers to assuming an item is recyclable because one wishes it to be. Clementine boxes, ribbons, bows, decorations, plastic toys, Styrofoam, and soiled paper plates are just a few things that do not belong in the blue bin, but are often assumed to be recyclable.

If you are unsure of what can go in the blue box, the city recommends downloading the RecycleCoach App to help answer what goes where, among other waste reduction advice.

