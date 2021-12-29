OHL postpones more games due to COVID-19, including Hamilton’s visit to Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, the Hamilton Bulldogs’ New Year’s Eve road trip to Barrie has been postponed, according to the Ontario Hockey League.

Officials shelved games involving the Peterborough Petes and Barrie Colts on Tuesday after both were placed in health and safety protocols.

The move will nix Friday’s game between the Bulldogs and the Colts, as well as back-to-back games between the Niagara IceDogs and the Petes on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Also on the backburner is the Colts’ scheduled visit to the Peterborough Memorial Centre Thursday night.

New dates for the games will be released by the OHL once they are confirmed.

As of Dec. 19, the league has postponed 18 games due to COVID-19 protocols. With Tuesday’s announcement, 10 future games are now postponed.

Our December 31st trip to take on the Barrie Colts has been postponed. We’d like to wish the best of health to our friends/rivals in Barrie & Peterborough and look forward to sharing the ice with them again shortly! https://t.co/P5hXLhubFd — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) December 28, 2021