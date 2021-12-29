Menu

Sports

OHL postpones more games due to COVID-19, including Hamilton’s visit to Barrie

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 9:58 am

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, the Hamilton Bulldogs’ New Year’s Eve road trip to Barrie has been postponed, according to the Ontario Hockey League.

Officials shelved games involving the Peterborough Petes and Barrie Colts on Tuesday after both were placed in health and safety protocols.

The move will nix Friday’s game between the Bulldogs and the Colts, as well as back-to-back games between the Niagara IceDogs and the Petes on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Read more: OHL postpones Peterborough Petes’ next 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols

Also on the backburner is the Colts’ scheduled visit to the Peterborough Memorial Centre Thursday night.

New dates for the games will be released by the OHL once they are confirmed.

As of Dec. 19, the league has postponed 18 games due to COVID-19 protocols. With Tuesday’s announcement, 10 future games are now postponed.

