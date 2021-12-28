OHL postpones Peterborough Petes’ next 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, the Peterborough Petes‘ next three major junior hockey games have been postponed, the Ontario Hockey League announced early Tuesday afternoon.

The OHL said the Petes’ games involving the Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs will be rescheduled at later dates. The Colts were scheduled to visit the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Thursday night, while the Petes and IceDogs were scheduled to play each other in back-to-back games in St. Catharines and Peterborough on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The league says the Colts have suspended all of their team activities, resulting in the postponement of five of their games.

“The Ontario Hockey League and the Peterborough Petes will not be providing comment at this time,” the Petes said in a release. “The league will provide an update on rescheduling information upon confirmation of new dates.”

On Dec. 4, the Petes postponed their game versus Mississauga Steelheads as a precaution after a positive test for COVID-19 was reported within the Petes organization.

The Petes said digital tickets issued for the three postponed games will be reissued for the postponed games when the new game dates are confirmed. Physical tickets will also be honoured for the rescheduled games.

As of Dec. 19, the league has postponed 18 games due to COVID-19 protocols. With Tuesday’s announcement, 10 future games are now postponed.