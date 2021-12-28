Menu

Health

OHL postpones Peterborough Petes’ next 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 2:00 pm
The Peterborough Petes' next three games are cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, the OHL announced Tuesday. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Petes' next three games are cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, the OHL announced Tuesday. Global News file

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, the Peterborough Petes‘ next three major junior hockey games have been postponed, the Ontario Hockey League announced early Tuesday afternoon.

The OHL said the Petes’ games involving the Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs will be rescheduled at later dates. The Colts were scheduled to visit the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Thursday night, while the Petes and IceDogs were scheduled to play each other in back-to-back games in St. Catharines and Peterborough on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The league says the Colts have suspended all of their team activities, resulting in the postponement of five of their games.

Read more: COVID-19 protocols for Sarnia Sting mean London Knights won’t play December 29, 31

“The Ontario Hockey League and the Peterborough Petes will not be providing comment at this time,” the Petes said in a release. “The league will provide an update on rescheduling information upon confirmation of new dates.”

On Dec. 4, the Petes postponed their game versus Mississauga Steelheads as a precaution after a positive test for COVID-19 was reported within the Petes organization.

The Petes said digital tickets issued for the three postponed games will be reissued for the postponed games when the new game dates are confirmed. Physical tickets will also be honoured for the rescheduled games.

As of Dec. 19, the league has postponed 18 games due to COVID-19 protocols. With Tuesday’s announcement, 10 future games are now postponed.

Click to play video: 'No more positive COVID-19 cases for Peterborough Petes hockey operations' No more positive COVID-19 cases for Peterborough Petes hockey operations
