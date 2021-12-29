2 Belleville, Ont. men charged with mischief

Belleville police have charged two men after a threat was issued during an altercation between neighbours Tuesday morning.
Belleville police were called to an east-end address after receiving reports of the altercation.
Police say a man kicked open the door to his neighbour’s residence and threatened them with a knife.
Tristain Boyes, 29, was charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
An investigation was conducted and another man, 25-year-old Manuel Carpio, was arrested and charged with mischief.
Both men were released and will appear in court on Feb. 17, 2022.
