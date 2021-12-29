Menu

Crime

2 Belleville, Ont. men charged with mischief

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 29, 2021 8:53 am
View image in full screen A Belleville man is facing a charges of mischief and posessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
View image in full screen A Belleville man is facing a charges of mischief and posessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville police have charged two men after a threat was issued during an altercation between neighbours Tuesday morning.

Belleville police were called to an east-end address after receiving reports of the altercation.

Police say a man kicked open the door to his neighbour’s residence and threatened them with a knife.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. police officer charged with assault after OPP investigation requested

Tristain Boyes, 29, was charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Trending Stories

An investigation was conducted and another man, 25-year-old Manuel Carpio, was arrested and charged with mischief.

Both men were released and will appear in court on Feb. 17, 2022.

