SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Omicron now makes up over 58% of U.S. COVID-19 variant cases, CDC says

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 28, 2021 8:21 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Flights cancelled in US as Omicron surge wreaks havoc on holiday travel' COVID-19: Flights cancelled in US as Omicron surge wreaks havoc on holiday travel
WATCH: COVID-19: Flights cancelled in US as Omicron surge wreaks havoc on holiday travel

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6 per cent of the COVID-19 variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

The agency also revised down the Omicron proportion of cases for the week ending Dec. 18 to 22 per cent from 73 per cent, citing additional data and the rapid spread of the variant that in part caused the discrepancy.

“We had more data come in from that timeframe and there was a reduced proportion of Omicron,” a CDC spokesperson said. “It’s important to note that we’re still seeing a steady increase in the proportion of Omicron.”

Read more: Omicron spread puts New Year’s celebrations into question worldwide

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Since then, the strain has rapidly spread across the world and driven a surge in U.S. infections, causing widespread flight cancellations and dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season.

The Delta variant, which had been the dominant strain in the past few months, accounts for 41.1 per cent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 25, the public health agency’s data showed.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: United, Delta among airlines cancelling U.S. flights over Omicron spread' COVID-19: United, Delta among airlines cancelling U.S. flights over Omicron spread
COVID-19: United, Delta among airlines cancelling U.S. flights over Omicron spread

Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter that if the CDC’s new estimate of Omicron prevalence was precise, then it suggests that a good portion of the current hospitalizations may still be driven by Delta infections.

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber)

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagCDC tagUS COVID cases tagomicron cases tagUS CDC tagUS Omicron Cases taghow many omicron cases in us tagomicron cases us tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers