Legendary NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

Former National Football League coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden has passed away at the age of 85, the league confirmed Tuesday.

The NFL said in a statement that Madden, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

More to come…