Sports

Legendary NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 7:30 pm
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network's lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of "Boom!" and "Doink!" throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. After a decade run as a successful coach of the Raiders, Madden made his biggest impact on the game after moving to the broadcast booth at CBS in 1979. He became the network's lead analyst two years later and provided the sound track for NFL games for most of the next three decades, entertaining millions with his interjections of "Boom!" and "Doink!" throughout games, while educating them with his use of the telestrator and ability to describe what was happening in the trenches. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File).

Former National Football League coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden has passed away at the age of 85, the league confirmed Tuesday.

The NFL said in a statement that Madden, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
