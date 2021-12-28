Extreme cold warnings issued for most of southern, central Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

After a dumping of snow, bitterly cold temperatures are now settling into central and southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings as wind chill values are expected to feel like -40 to -50 over the next few nights. Overnight temperatures will hover in the -30s as well.

“Bitterly cold temperatures will persist through the week and expand into other parts of Manitoba,” Environment Canada said in statement.

Areas under the warning include:

Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern

Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne

City of Winnipeg

Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis

Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach

Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou

Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park

Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris

Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman

Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands

Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone

Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer

Swan River – Duck Mountain – Porcupine Provincial Forest

Virden – Souris

The weather agency is also cautioning people to limit their time outdoors.

Indications your body is too cold include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

The latest weather warning, watches and advisories can be found on the Environment Canada’s website.

