Extreme cold warnings issued for most of southern, central Manitoba

After a dumping of snow, bitterly cold temperatures are now settling into central and southern Manitoba.
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings as wind chill values are expected to feel like -40 to -50 over the next few nights. Overnight temperatures will hover in the -30s as well.
“Bitterly cold temperatures will persist through the week and expand into other parts of Manitoba,” Environment Canada said in statement.
Areas under the warning include:
- Arborg – Hecla – Fisher River – Gypsumville – Ashern
- Brandon – Neepawa – Carberry – Treherne
- City of Winnipeg
- Dauphin – Russell – Roblin – Winnipegosis
- Dugald – Beausejour – Grand Beach
- Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou
- Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
- Minnedosa – Riding Mountain National Park
- Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris
- Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman
- Selkirk – Gimli – Stonewall – Woodlands
- Ste. Rose – McCreary – Alonsa – Gladstone
- Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer
- Swan River – Duck Mountain – Porcupine Provincial Forest
- Virden – Souris
The weather agency is also cautioning people to limit their time outdoors.
Indications your body is too cold include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
The latest weather warning, watches and advisories can be found on the Environment Canada’s website.
