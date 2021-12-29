Silent Santa provides temperate setting for kids with autism to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus

Send this page to someone via email

Kids had the chance to visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in a more personal, welcoming environment for the holiday season before Christmas at Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon.

Silent Santa is a special event allowing for children who are sensory sensitive and require a one-on-one experience with jolly old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus.

Held before stores opened, with reduced crowds, lights and sounds, children interacted with Santa Claus by the fireplace on a big red couch and had their picture taken with him.

Autism Services spokesperson Alex Scott says the event is crucial for kids who have autism.

“We hope to bring awareness every year with these kinds of events. We hope to provide an inclusive environment where all of these kids can thrive and have these opportunities,” said Scott.

An event spokesperson says anyone with children knows that Santa visits can be hectic and overwhelming, especially for those with special sensitivities. Midtown welcomed back the Silent Santa program once again this year, aiming to make this beloved holiday tradition accessible for all by offering appointment-only visits.

This special event is an emotional experience for families who have had to forego this experience in the past due to the difficulties surrounding regularly-scheduled Santa visits.

Roughly two dozen families stopped by this year.