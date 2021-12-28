COVID-19: N.B. reports 306 new cases as Level 2 of winter plan takes effect

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the province entered Level 2 of its winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, the province said 111 of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 90 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 46 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), nine are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), eight are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), 18 are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 24 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

To date, the province has confirmed 147 cases of the Omicron variant.

A total of 38 people are in hospital — an increase of three since Monday — and there are 13 people in intensive care. Nine people are on a ventilator. Twenty-two of those in hospital are over the age of 60 and no one under 19 is currently hospitalized.

With 139 recoveries, there are now 2,017 active cases.

According to the province, 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine and 18.4 per cent have received a booster dose.

Level 2 restrictions

The province has now entered Level 2 of its winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new restrictions include:

The current household plus Steady 20 is replaced with household plus Steady 10.

Patrons dining at restaurants must show proof of vaccination and tables must be at least two metres apart.

Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons and spas, and entertainment centres may continue to operate, but at 50 per cent capacity and with two metres of distance between patrons.

For public gatherings, venues cannot have events with more than 150 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

Faith venues may operate at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. Choirs are not permitted but one soloist may perform if they are at least four metres from the congregation.

All travellers, including New Brunswickers returning to the province, must register or have a multi-use travel pass. Travellers arriving by air will be provided with a rapid test kit.

Unvaccinated people entering the province must isolate and be tested on day 10. International travellers must follow federal testing and isolation guidelines and must be tested on day five and day 10.

Travellers must follow public health measures when in New Brunswick including wearing a mask, physically distancing and staying within a Steady 10.

A full list of what the winter action plan entails can be found on the government of New Brunswick website.

Exposures at Saint John Regional Hospital

There are dozens of health-care workers currently off work for COVID-19-related reasons at Saint John Regional Hospital, the Horizon Health Network confirmed to Global News on Tuesday.

According to Margaret Melanson, Horizon’s vice-president of quality and patient-centred care, 95 staff members are currently off work and the hospital has had confirmed exposures in the emergency department and two other units.

“Patients are being placed on isolation as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of transmission. No outbreaks have been declared at this time,” she said in an email.

“While staffing resources are thin at SJRH, there has been no disruption to services.”

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said the exposures at the hospital were posted online as soon as Public Health learned about them.

“At this time, we don’t have specific details about this exposure other than there are a number of staff isolating,” he said.