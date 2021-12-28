New Year’s Eve fireworks set for Peterborough and Omemee

Send this page to someone via email

The skies over Peterborough and Omemee will be filled with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Supernova Fireworks, a family-run fireworks display production and retailer company in Peterborough, will host displays in the city and the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday, both beginning at 8 p.m.

The Peterborough display will be held at Northview Pentecostal Church at Towerhill Road and Fairbairn Street.

“Come out and enjoy a massive fireworks display being put off at Northview Church,” the Chemong Road company stated. “However the fireworks will go high enough for most of the city to watch from homes and local parking lots.”

In Omemee, the display will be held at the village beach on the shore of the Pigeon River at 2 George St. S.

