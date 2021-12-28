Menu

Entertainment

New Year’s Eve fireworks set for Peterborough and Omemee

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 11:10 am
Fireworks displays are scheduled in Peterborough and Omemee on New Year's Eve beginning at 8 p.m. View image in full screen
Fireworks displays are scheduled in Peterborough and Omemee on New Year's Eve beginning at 8 p.m. Greg Davis/Global News file

The skies over Peterborough and Omemee will be filled with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Supernova Fireworks, a family-run fireworks display production and retailer company in Peterborough, will host displays in the city and the village in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday, both beginning at 8 p.m.

Read more: Complaints about fireworks surge in Peterborough

The Peterborough display will be held at Northview Pentecostal Church at Towerhill Road and Fairbairn Street.

“Come out and enjoy a massive fireworks display being put off at Northview Church,” the Chemong Road company stated. “However the fireworks will go high enough for most of the city to watch from homes and local parking lots.”

Trending Stories

In Omemee, the display will be held at the village beach on the shore of the Pigeon River at 2 George St. S.

Click to play video: 'Think of neighbours before sparking fireworks in Peterborough' Think of neighbours before sparking fireworks in Peterborough
