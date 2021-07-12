Complaints about fireworks surge in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says police have responded to dozens of complaints about fireworks over the past month.

In a release Monday, the city says Peterborough Police Service officers from June 15 to July 12 responded to 46 complaints about fireworks within the city.

The city is reminding residents that municipal bylaws do not permit the use of fireworks on city property. Larger exhibition-style fireworks displays require a permit. Bylaws do, however, allow for the use of family or casual fireworks on private property.

On June 25, police requested information about fireworks being set off in the area following a fatal house fire on College Street.

“While fireworks displays are permitted, residents who use fireworks must follow the city’s noise bylaw and be aware of safety precautions when using fireworks,” the city stated.

The bylaw is in effect 24 hours daily. The noise bylaw prohibits noise likely to disturb neighbours and other residents. Setting off fireworks in a manner or at a time that is deemed by the investigating officer to likely to disturb neighbours or other residents could result in a fine of $125, the city said.

The Peterborough Police Service says it recommends against setting off fireworks and asks residents to respect other residents’ lawful right to enjoy their property.

Peterborough Fire Services also reminds residents that using fireworks can be dangerous, causing injury or property damage. They recommend the following safety tips when using fireworks:

Only adults who are aware of the hazards and have read the labels should handle and discharge fireworks.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Do not discharge fireworks in strong wind conditions.

Keep sparklers away from children, as they are extremely hot potentially causing burns and eye injuries.

The city’s by-law regulating fireworks displays and the noise bylaw are available online at peterborough.ca/bylaws.

