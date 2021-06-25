Fire rips through College Street home in Peterborough

Peterborough firefighters battled a house fire overnight near the downtown core.
Around 11 p.m. crews with Peterborough FIre Services were called to the scene on College Street at McDonnell Street.
When they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one home and spreading to another adjacent home.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.
A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
It was one of two house fires in the city on Thursday night as crews just before midnight were also called to a fire on Cumberland Avenue in the north end.
— More to come.
