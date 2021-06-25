Fire rips through College Street home in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough firefighters battled a house fire overnight near the downtown core.

Around 11 p.m. crews with Peterborough FIre Services were called to the scene on College Street at McDonnell Street.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one home and spreading to another adjacent home.

Read more: House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are on scene of a fire on College Street at McDonnel in Peterborough. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/EbbRVk6VH8 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

It was one of two house fires in the city on Thursday night as crews just before midnight were also called to a fire on Cumberland Avenue in the north end.

— More to come.