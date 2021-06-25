Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire rips through College Street home in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 8:52 am
Click to play video: 'Fire rips through College Street home in Peterborough' Fire rips through College Street home in Peterborough
Flames ripped through a home on College Street near McDonnel Street in Peterborough late Thursday night.

Peterborough firefighters battled a house fire overnight near the downtown core.

Around 11 p.m. crews with Peterborough FIre Services were called to the scene on College Street at McDonnell Street.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one home and spreading to another adjacent home.

Read more: House fire at Stewart and Dalhousie streets in Peterborough remains under investigation

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Story continues below advertisement

It was one of two house fires in the city on Thursday night as crews  just before midnight were also called to a fire on Cumberland Avenue in the north end.

Trending Stories

— More to come.

Click to play video: 'Crews battle blaze on Cumberland Avenue in Peterborough' Crews battle blaze on Cumberland Avenue in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagPeterborough Fire tagCollege Street tagPeterborough House Fire tagCollege Street house fire tagfire on College Street tagPeterobrough FIre Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers