SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 infections soar with close to 13K daily cases reported in Quebec

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Masks increasingly important as Omicron variant spreads' COVID-19: Masks increasingly important as Omicron variant spreads
We know face coverings protect against the spread of COVID-19, and as the number of Omicron cases continues to rise, wearing masks has never been more important. But which ones offer the best protection against this newest variant?

Quebec is reporting 12,833 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded 559,270 infections, 477,854 recoveries and 11,692 deaths, including 15 in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Limit your contacts, says Quebec health minister as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

The number of active cases is 69,724.

Health authorities, however, have warned that the true number of infections could be higher as screening centres are overwhelmed and rapid testing kits being used at home could mean some cases are not being reported.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by 88 to 702. Of those patients, 115 are in intensive care, for an increase of six over the previous day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In a Tweet on Monday, Quebec Premier François Legault admitted hospitalizations were increasing rapidly.

“Fortunately, the increase in intensive care isn’t as big,” he wrote in French.

Read more: Quebec’s new restrictions take effect as the province records almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases

On Monday, third-dose booster shots became available for Quebecers aged 60 and over.

Legault was among hundreds at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal who received a shot.

Legault urged Quebecers to get their vaccines as soon as they become eligible, saying that a third dose increases protection against the Omicron variant from 30 to 75 per cent.

He also reminded people of the importance of reducing contacts.

“Of course you have to be careful in the next few weeks, including for the new year,” Legault said. “We have to protect our hospitals.”

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the situation Tuesday at 1 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec vaccination tagQuebec Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers