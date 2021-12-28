Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street East and South Creek Road at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Peel police said Toronto paramedics and Toronto police assisted with the call due to the location and proximity of city borders.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male patient to a hospital with critical injuries. The pedestrian died from his injuries a short time later.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police, investigators said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet released as the investigation is ongoing.

