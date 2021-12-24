Peel police seek information after Mississauga hit-and-run kills 35-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they’re looking to the public for information after a hit-and-run in Mississauga left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police said in a news release that the collision happened in front of a gas station on Dundas Street East just west of Dixie Road on Dec. 17 around 9:15 p.m.

The statement said the victim was crossing mid-block from the north side of Dundas to the south side when he was hit by a vehicle that was in the curb lane, heading east on Dundas.

Police said the driver left the scene without stopping or offering any assistance to the victim.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and died Friday.

Police said investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2008-2012 Ford Escape, which may have front-end damage.

“Investigators are encouraging the driver to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves in to police,” the statement said.

Any witnesses, anyone with dash-cam footage, and anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle is being asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

