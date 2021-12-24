Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police seek information after Mississauga hit-and-run kills 35-year-old man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 4:05 pm
Police said investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2008-2012 Ford Escape, which may have front-end damage. . View image in full screen
Police said investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2008-2012 Ford Escape, which may have front-end damage. . Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say they’re looking to the public for information after a hit-and-run in Mississauga left a 35-year-old man dead.

Police said in a news release that the collision happened in front of a gas station on Dundas Street East just west of Dixie Road on Dec. 17 around 9:15 p.m.

The statement said the victim was crossing mid-block from the north side of Dundas to the south side when he was hit by a vehicle that was in the curb lane, heading east on Dundas.

Police said the driver left the scene without stopping or offering any assistance to the victim.

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after Scarborough man fatally stabbed

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and died Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured 2008-2012 Ford Escape, which may have front-end damage.

“Investigators are encouraging the driver to consult with a lawyer and turn themselves in to police,” the statement said.

Any witnesses, anyone with dash-cam footage, and anyone with information on the suspect or suspect vehicle is being asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief looks back at 2021' Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHit and Run tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagMississauga hit and run tagDixie and Dundas tagDixie and Dundas hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers