Crime

29-year-old man dies after shooting at townhouse in Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2021 7:03 am
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the city’s west end on Boxing Day.

Police say 29-year-old Jamar Hall was shot in a townhouse unit in the area of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue Sunday evening.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say he died at the scene.

They also say two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators say they would like to speak with anyone who may have information concerning this incident, or have dash camera or video surveillance of the area.

