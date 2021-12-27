Saskatchewan Rush game on New Year’s Eve postponed

The Saskatchewan Rush’s second home game of the 2021-2022 regular season has been postponed.

On Monday, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the postponement of all three games scheduled this week, including the one at SaskTel Centre on Friday, Dec. 31.

“We have been in constant contact with authorities, media, and business partners and officials on both sides of the border monitoring developments up to the minute,” read a NLL statement on Monday.

“With that information, we feel it is in the best interests of all to reschedule the three games we have this coming weekend until later in the season.

“We do this out of an abundance of caution which will keep the competitive balance of our league in place while making sure that our number one priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of our athletes, our coaches, our staff and our fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

The league said it expects to play week six of the season from Jan. 7 to 8, 2022, but noted this is a “fluid and complex situation.”

Saskatoon’s NLL club had planned on throwing a New Year’s Eve party following Friday’s game originally scheduled against the San Diego Seals. Festivities had included fireworks, a countdown and a post-game concert featuring Canadian rock band Whale and the Wolf at centre field.

Rush officials said all tickets for Dec. 31 will be valid on the new game date once rescheduled.

0:31 Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending

Related News Calgary Roughnecks edge Saskatchewan Rush 11-10 on Dickson hat trick