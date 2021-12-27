Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rush game on New Year’s Eve postponed

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 4:15 pm
The Saskatchewan Rush get their 2018-19 season started on the road as they visit the New England Black Wolves on Friday. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rush get their 2018-19 season started on the road as they visit the New England Black Wolves on Friday. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Rush’s second home game of the 2021-2022 regular season has been postponed.

On Monday, the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the postponement of all three games scheduled this week, including the one at SaskTel Centre on Friday, Dec. 31.

“We have been in constant contact with authorities, media, and business partners and officials on both sides of the border monitoring developments up to the minute,” read a NLL statement on Monday.

“With that information, we feel it is in the best interests of all to reschedule the three games we have this coming weekend until later in the season.

“We do this out of an abundance of caution which will keep the competitive balance of our league in place while making sure that our number one priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of our athletes, our coaches, our staff and our fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan Rush re-adjusting to NLL action after long layoff

The league said it expects to play week six of the season from Jan. 7 to 8, 2022, but noted this is a “fluid and complex situation.”

Saskatoon’s NLL club had planned on throwing a New Year’s Eve party following Friday’s game originally scheduled against the San Diego Seals. Festivities had included fireworks, a countdown and a post-game concert featuring Canadian rock band Whale and the Wolf at centre field.

Rush officials said all tickets for Dec. 31 will be valid on the new game date once rescheduled.

Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending' Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending
Beijing Olympics organizers express ‘regret’ over NHL players not attending
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon Sports tagSaskatoon News tagRegina Sports tagSaskatchewan Rush tagNLL tagPostponed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers