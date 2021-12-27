‘Wintry mix of precipitation’ expected for Toronto-area on Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto forecasting a “wintry mix of precipitation” on Monday.

Light snow is expected during the morning and will continue for a few hours.

Five centimetres of snow is possible before a transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle by the afternoon, said the meteorologists.

“Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle may continue through much of the afternoon and into the evening,” Environment Canada said. “Precipitation is expected to transition to drizzle or end in the evening or overnight.”

The same special weather statement is in effect for York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions.

Toronto will see a high of 0 C with a wind chill of -9 for the morning as temperatures rise to 2 C by the afternoon/evening.