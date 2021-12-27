Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Wintry mix of precipitation’ expected for Toronto-area on Monday: Environment Canada

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 11:26 am
Weather in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Weather in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Robbie Ford / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto forecasting a “wintry mix of precipitation” on Monday.

Light snow is expected during the morning and will continue for a few hours.

Five centimetres of snow is possible before a transition to freezing rain or freezing drizzle by the afternoon, said the meteorologists.

Read more: Winter is coming, Ontario — and La Niña is going to make it one to remember

“Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle may continue through much of the afternoon and into the evening,” Environment Canada said. “Precipitation is expected to transition to drizzle or end in the evening or overnight.”

Trending Stories

The same special weather statement is in effect for York, Durham, Halton and Peel regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto will see a high of 0 C with a wind chill of -9 for the morning as temperatures rise to 2 C by the afternoon/evening.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagToronto tagCity of Toronto tagGreater Toronto Area tagToronto weather tagToronto snow tagToronto Winter tagWeather Toronto tagtoronto freezing rain tagToronto weather monday tagToronto weather today tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers