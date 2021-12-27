Woman in her 60s dies after house fire in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a woman in her 60s has died following a house fire in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Pell Street, near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a residence.

Police said there was a fire on the second floor of the home and it was evacuated.

Fire crews found a woman inside who was pronounced dead on scene, paramedics said. No other patients were treated.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The cause and origin of the fire is not yet known.

