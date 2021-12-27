Menu

Canada

Woman in her 60s dies after house fire in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:12 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Officials say a woman in her 60s has died following a house fire in Scarborough on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Pell Street, near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue, at around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a residence.

Police said there was a fire on the second floor of the home and it was evacuated.

Fire crews found a woman inside who was pronounced dead on scene, paramedics said. No other patients were treated.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

The cause and origin of the fire is not yet known.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
