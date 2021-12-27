Menu

Winnipeg man running 48 hours in support of Siloam Mission

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 12:17 pm
Junel Malapad (right) and his friends begin the 48 hour run to raise funds for Siloam Mission. View image in full screen
Junel Malapad (right) and his friends begin the 48 hour run to raise funds for Siloam Mission. Global News

A Winnipeg man is running 48 hours straight to support Siloam Mission.

Junel Malapad has been doing this run on Boxing Day for seven years.

“I wanted to run, instead of spending money on Boxing Day,” Malapad told Global News.

Read more: COVID-19: Concern, uncertainty face Winnipeg homeless shelters as provincial cases rise

After his first run, which took 15 hours and covered 100 kilometres, he heard about a person who passed away on a cold night while living on Winnipeg streets.

That’s when he decided to raise money for Siloam Mission while completing a 48-hour run. Siloam is a group that supports people experiencing homelessness.

Read more: Siloam Mission announces new CEO, commitment to improve Indigenous relationship

“The thing is, I have a lot of friends and they are behind me here. They are running as well. It means a lot to me with everybody helping with my cause,” Malapad said.

As of Sunday evening, Malapad raised over $9-thousand for his $20-thousand goal. The run will be completed at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

You can find out more about the run on Siloam Mission’s website. 

