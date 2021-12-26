Free to chip your Christmas tree in the Central Okanagan

Now that Christmas has come to a close, you can get your natural Christmas tree chipped for free in the Central Okanagan.
Trees can be dropped off at one of the free Chip It locations set up by the City of Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
“The tree will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient-rich compost called GlenGrow available at various locations including the Glenmore Landfill,” states a news release from the RDCO.
All decorations and tinsel must be removed before dropping off the tree, and the RDCO requests that all plastic bags used for transport be removed as well.
Christmas tree drop-off locations are open Dec. 26- Jan.31
Kelowna
- Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)
- Behind the Capital News Centre (on the Lequime ring road)
- Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Drive)
- Open Monday -Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Closed Dec. 25-26
- Three tree limit: load must be tarped
West Kelowna and Peachland
- Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road)
- Open Friday – Monday 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
Lake Country
- Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)
