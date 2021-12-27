Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

74-year-old man dead following house fire in Pictou, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 10:29 am
74-year-old man dead following house fire in Pictou, N.S. - image
File / Global News

A 74-year-old man died following a house fire on Marine St. in Pictou.

According to a news release, RCMP said officers responded to the house fire at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the residence was engulfed in flames,” Mounties said.

N.S. mother and kids recall harrowing escape from house fire, thankful for community support

Due to the unsafe conditions from the damage, police said the man from Pictou was later found inside the home on Sunday. No one else was inside the house at the time.

The RCMP said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Fire safety tips for the holidays' Fire safety tips for the holidays
Fire safety tips for the holidays – Dec 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagHouse Fire tagpictou tagHouse fire death NS taghouse fire death Pictou NS taghouse fire Marine Street Pictou NS tagMarine St. in Pictou fatal fire tagNS fatal death 2021 tagPictou RCMP tag

