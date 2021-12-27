74-year-old man dead following house fire in Pictou, N.S.

A 74-year-old man died following a house fire on Marine St. in Pictou.
According to a news release, RCMP said officers responded to the house fire at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the residence was engulfed in flames,” Mounties said.
Due to the unsafe conditions from the damage, police said the man from Pictou was later found inside the home on Sunday. No one else was inside the house at the time.
The RCMP said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time; however, the investigation is ongoing.
