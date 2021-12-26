Menu

Crime

Former Surrey, B.C. real estate agent charged with sexual offences against children

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 4:14 pm
Charges against Surrey, B.C.'s Paul Atanassov were approved Dec. 17, 2021. He now faces a variety of charges related to alleged sexual offences involving minors.
Charges against Surrey, B.C.'s Paul Atanassov were approved Dec. 17, 2021. He now faces a variety of charges related to alleged sexual offences involving minors. Surrey RCMP

A former real estate agent in Surrey, B.C. faces 14 charges in connection to alleged sexual offences against minors, including possessing child pornography and sexual assault.

Paul Atanassov, 25, also faces charges of making or publishing child pornography, telecommunication to lure a child under 16, inciting a person under 16 to touch another person and sexual interference with a minor.

Read more: 'Hold onto me': B.C. Mountie reflects on rescuing couple from car submerged in swimming pool

He has been released by the court under strict conditions, including a daily curfew, a prohibition against communicating with children under 16 years old, and a ban on owning a cellphone or device that can connect to the Internet.

Atanassov must also stay away from public parks, swimming areas, community centres or theatres where minors are present. He is forbidden from accessing social media.

6 people charged after multiple drug lab busts in Richmond
6 people charged after multiple drug lab busts in Richmond

Charges against Atanassov were approved Dec. 17 after a Surrey RCMP investigation that began last summer, states a news release from the detachment.

Atanassov was licensed with Surrey-based Sutton Premier Realty group for two years, the company confirmed by email.

Kevin Neufeld, its managing broker, said he was “deeply troubled” to hear of the charges.

“The RCMP informed us he had been arrested July 2021 and released without charges,” Neufeld wrote. “We turned in his license at that time…along with contact info for the RCMP.”

Read more: B.C. Legion facing holiday eviction from building it helped build on land it donated

There may be additional witnesses in the community that could assist the investigation, Surrey RCMP said in a Dec. 22 statement.

Anyone with more information, or who sees Atanassov breach his release conditions, is asked to contact the detachment at 604 599 0502.

