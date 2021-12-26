Boxing Day sales in Kelowna inspire customers to shop local

Send this page to someone via email

The snow isn’t stopping shoppers in Kelowna from hunting down the best Boxing Day Deals while supporting local.

Andre’s Electronic Expert Kelowna location has seen non-stop traffic in the store for their deals. Slashing prices on everything from appliances to phones and T.V.s. Customers can save up to $1,400 on a Samsung QLED 4k Smart T.V.

If you ever wondered how stores can offer such discounts on Boxing Day Andre Blanleil says he can afford it to thanks to his suppliers.

“What is kind of unique is that many of the TVs this week actually are for sale below what we pay for them,” said Blanleil.

“Basically the suppliers drive the pricing by getting us a kind of a subsidy towards what we sell this week. So there’s no question that buying this week will save you money.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Free to chip your Christmas tree in the Central Okanagan

For Kelowna men and women’s clothing store, Bia Boro the support from the community over the holiday season only sweetens their store-wide Boxing Day sale.

“It means a lot to me that we have such big community support for such a small town,” Yarrow Wood, Bia Boro store manager.

Wood said she opened the doors to the store on Bernard Avenue 15 minutes early to let in customers.

Read more: Unseasonably cold temperatures to chill the Okanagan

“A lot of people are coming in for holiday pieces they didn’t get themselves, or for things that are hard to shop for like jeans and perfect ‘shacket’ you didn’t get on your wish list,” said Wood.

Kelowna’s Ellis Street Underground Music and Records marked down vinyl, CDs and tapes.

General manager, Aaron Martens, said that shoppers are on the hunt for classics like Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, The Eagles Their Greatest Hits and new releases such as Adele’s 30 and ABBA’s Voyage.

“[Music] It’s much more personal and especially with the turntables the sound hits different and it’s maybe a coping mechanism for these hard times,” said Martens.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s also a good way to socialize with people and good conversation piece.”