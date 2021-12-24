What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Some facilities in Montreal will be closed over the holidays, and the hours of some services may be altered, on Christmas Day Saturday and Boxing Day Sunday.

All retail businesses are operating at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing, as part of the province’s most recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Here’s a list of what to expect to plan ahead this holiday weekend.

City services:

City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed, as will permit counters, from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2022, inclusively.

Most of the municipal courts will be closed from Dec. 24 to 28 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, 2022, inclusively.

The call centre will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, 2022, inclusively.

No applications for stays of execution will be heard between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4, 2022, inclusively. Only cases of persons in custody will be processed in court during this period. For more details, call 514-872-2964.

Except on the following dates, 311 working hours remain unchanged:

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1 and 2, 2022.

Public venues

Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2022, inclusively. Due to the health measures in force, the Biodome, Biosphere, Botanical Garden and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are closed. Only the outdoor gardens of the Botanical Garden are currently open.

Solid waste collection

Household waste, bulky objects, recyclable products and food residues are all collected in various locations. Consult the schedule for collection.

Natural Christmas tree collecting will take place throughout the 19 neighbourhoods in the city in January.

Sports and recreation

Depending on your borough, sports and cultural facilities schedules may vary. A limited number of activities will be offered.

The COVID-19 vaccine passport is required for all visitors ages 13 and up taking part in any recreational activities offered.

Transportation

Regular transportation schedules for paratransit users are automatically cancelled on legal holidays, except for dialysis treatments.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will follow their Sunday schedule for both days, and for Christmas Day, the Société de transport de Laval will operate on a shortened Sunday schedule, followed by a Saturday schedule for Boxing Day.

Exo commuter buses will be running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Parking metres and parking signs remain in effect on statutory holidays.

Shopping

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland and other shopping malls will be open on Boxing Day on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed on Christmas Day.

Most SAQ branches will also be open on Boxing Day but closed on Christmas Day.

