Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police in Toronto

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers in Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the area of Hilton Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run.

Police said a man driving a 2021 white Kia Forte struck a vehicle and left the scene, but officers found him soon after.

When they tried to arrest the man, he allegedly fought with them, pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers.

Police said he was also able to take one of the officer’s stun guns, but with the help of a citizen, the man was arrested.

The officers reportedly received minor injuries from the incident and were treated at the scene.

Thirty-five-year-old Toronto resident Michael Katz is facing numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, operation of a vehicle while impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

