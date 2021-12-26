Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 10:00 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers in Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the area of Hilton Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, near Bathurst Street, at 7:52 a.m. Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run.

Police said a man driving a 2021 white Kia Forte struck a vehicle and left the scene, but officers found him soon after.

When they tried to arrest the man, he allegedly fought with them, pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area: police

Police said he was also able to take one of the officer’s stun guns, but with the help of a citizen, the man was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers reportedly received minor injuries from the incident and were treated at the scene.

Trending Stories

Thirty-five-year-old Toronto resident Michael Katz is facing numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, operation of a vehicle while impaired, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief looks back at 2021' Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
Toronto police chief looks back at 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers