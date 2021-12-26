Menu

Canada

Charges no longer proceeding against journalists arrested at B.C. pipeline protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2021 1:21 pm
Police check out the blocked road leading to the Gidimt'en checkpoint near Houston B.C., on Thursday January 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Police check out the blocked road leading to the Gidimt'en checkpoint near Houston B.C., on Thursday January 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Charges are no longer being pursued against two journalists who were arrested last month while reporting on the RCMP‘s enforcement of an injunction at a pipeline construction site in northern British Columbia.

Documents filed with B.C. Supreme Court this week show the company building the Coastal GasLink pipeline filed notices to discontinue the proceedings against photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano.

The pair had been charged with civil contempt of court and were conditionally released by a judge three days after they were arrested along with members of the Gidimt’en clan, who oppose the construction of the natural gas pipeline in Wet’suwet’en territory.

Read more: Mounties investigate as Gidimt’en clan renews effort to stop B.C. pipeline construction

Bracken and Toledano are no longer required to appear in court in February or to comply with the terms of the injunction first granted in December 2019.

Opposition among Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to the 670-kilometre pipeline sparked rallies and rail blockades across Canada last year, while the elected council of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and others nearby have agreed to the project.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to a processing facility in Kitimat.

It is more than halfway finished with almost all the route cleared and 200 kilometres of pipeline installed, Coastal GasLink has said.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose pipeline project' Calgarians march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose pipeline project
Calgarians march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose pipeline project – Nov 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
