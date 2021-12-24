COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lakeshore General hospital: health officials

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal’s Lakeshore General hospital said Friday that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among its workers.

Fewer than five hospital employees tested positive for the virus, and according to officials, the outbreak has not spread to patients.

The hospital would not confirm which department the outbreak is in, but sources say it’s in the intensive care unit.

READ MORE: Quebec premier François Legault warns tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases mount

Authorities say the affected staff is isolating at home and that the situation is being carefully monitored.

The regional health agency has now mandated the use of N-95 masks in its hospital emergency departments.

Advertisement