SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Lakeshore General hospital: health officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records' Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records
WATCH: Quebec and Ontario break COVID case records

Montreal’s Lakeshore General hospital said Friday that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared among its workers.

Fewer than five hospital employees tested positive for the virus, and according to officials, the outbreak has not spread to patients.

The hospital would not confirm which department the outbreak is in, but sources say it’s in the intensive care unit.

READ MORE: Quebec premier François Legault warns tough weeks ahead as COVID-19 cases mount

Trending Stories

Authorities say the affected staff is isolating at home and that the situation is being carefully monitored.

The regional health agency has now mandated the use of N-95 masks in its hospital emergency departments.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Legault says unvaccinated are putting others at risk' COVID-19: Legault says unvaccinated are putting others at risk
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagMontreal taghospital outbreak tagLakeshore Hospital tagLakeshoe outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers