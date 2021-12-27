Plans to turn Okanagan Lake’s last private campground into a resort take shape

Send this page to someone via email

The last private campground on Okanagan Lake has been sold and plans to convert the four-acre parcel of land into an upscale resort development are underway.

A company called Porchlight Development is pitching a 49-unit tourist and residential project to the town that includes six luxury beach-side bungalows for the sprawling property that makes up Todd’s RV & Campground.

“The form of the buildings and bungalows reflects and reinforces the quality and drama of the surrounding landscape and lakefront, resulting in three buildings with European hill town style stepped-floor levels that form large terraces on each building and for each individual suite and six individual one level lakeside bungalow,” reads the promotional material for the development.

To upgrade the campground to a tourist resort, an application to rezone the site to C5 Tourist Commercial zone from C6 Campground and R1 Single Detached Residential is before the town.

This change will sustain the tourism uses of the site but upgrade to zone to allow for resort structures.

The Todd family owned the Okanagan Lake campground for 66 years before it changed hands.

It welcomed RVers and tenters from across the globe to Peachland and while it wasn’t all that unique when it started recently it became the last privately owned, destination RV park on Okanagan Lake.

The Todd family had tried to engage both the municipality and the regional district in a plan to have them take the site over that would allow the community to keep more lakefront property within its boundaries. Neither picked up on the idea and the property was sold to a developer.

Porchlight is holding a virtual town hall meeting Jan. 7 to offer more information about the proposed rezoning and OCP amendment proposal.

The public consultation meeting will take place on Friday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

