Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Mirvish pulls plug on all ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ performances due to COVID-19 cases

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2021 3:32 pm
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The lights are going dark on “Jesus Christ Superstar” this Christmas Eve.

Mirvish Productions says it has called off all remaining performances of the travelling show at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre after backstage crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 11 performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical have been cancelled running through Jan. 2, 2022.

The company says it will be impossible to reschedule the shows since the production is booked to play Boston after its run in Toronto.

Read more: ‘Come From Away’ suspends 4 shows after positive COVID case in stage crew

Mirvish says it was “regrettable” that the decision had to be made, especially on Christmas Eve, as it affects thousands of theatregoers and hundreds of jobs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It says ticketholders will be contacted by email for full refunds, an exchange of tickets or a credit.

The announcement comes a day after Mirvish temporarily halted performances of “Come From Away” at the Royal Alexandra Theatre following a positive COVID-19 test among the backstage crew.

The Gander, N.L., musical is scheduled to resume on Dec. 28.

Click to play video: 'The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases' The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases
The Nutcracker performances cancelled in Toronto due to COVID cases
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagToronto tagtoronto covid-19 tagToronto Covid tagMirvish Productions tagPrincess of Wales Theatre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers