No parking allowed on snow routes until Christmas morning: City of Regina

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 3:43 pm
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. View image in full screen
Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking during the 24-hour ban. Global News File photo

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect, meaning there is no on-street parking along the identified routes until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The parking ban allows crews to plow the roads, improving traffic flow along select roads. It also helps make roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

The ban went into place on Friday at 6 a.m.

City of Regina funding new pickleball facility in Douglas Park

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking allowed during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles that remain parked on the snow route during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.

A map of snow routes is available on the city’s website. Residents can also sign up for city email notifications or follow City of Regina social media pages, or the city’s website, to find out when snow routes have been declared.

