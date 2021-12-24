No parking allowed on snow routes until Christmas morning: City of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect, meaning there is no on-street parking along the identified routes until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The parking ban allows crews to plow the roads, improving traffic flow along select roads. It also helps make roads passable for emergency response vehicles.

The ban went into place on Friday at 6 a.m.

Blue signs with a white snowflake identify where there is no parking allowed during the 24-hour ban.

Vehicles that remain parked on the snow route during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed.

A map of snow routes is available on the city’s website. Residents can also sign up for city email notifications or follow City of Regina social media pages, or the city’s website, to find out when snow routes have been declared.

