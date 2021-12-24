RCMP seeking witnesses to crash near Banff that sent several people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash near Boom Lake earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Highway 93, about half an hour west of Banff, on Dec. 18, just after 8:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound SUV and northbound SUV collided head-on, coming to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 93.

EMS responded from Banff, Canmore and Stoney Nakoda Nation, as well as Radium/Invermere, B.C., to treat the seven occupants who were ultimately transported to several hospitals in Calgary.

Injuries ranged from serious to minor in nature, and included two children.

View image in full screen Seven people were involved in the two-vehicle crash on Dec. 18, 2021. Courtesy: RCMP

RCMP said the winter road conditions at the time were severe with snow and ice covering the road, as well as fresh snow falling and wind making for poor driving conditions.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Banff RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.